(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine to start the day before clouds move in this afternoon/evening. It will also be another hot and humid day with a high of 90 degrees. The heat will allow us to see the development of some showers and storms. These storms will last from around 4pm-10pm. We are under a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather today. The main concern would be gusty winds and some potential hail within a stronger storm as this cold front moves through. High of 90.

Thursday: Sunny with a light breeze, high of 82 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 90 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers as another cold front moves through the area. High of 86 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy and clearing, high of 78 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 79 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler