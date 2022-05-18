7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: The weather across the Ohio Valley today looked a lot different compared to what we had yesterday. Although the day started off nice, a return of cloud coverage moved in around lunchtime. A few light sprinkles fired up early this afternoon, but widespread rain will likely push through later this evening as a warm front lifts in. Rain totals will amount to a half inch or less, but locally higher amounts are possible. Daytime highs today stayed on the cooler side of things, maxing out in the mid-60s. Tonight, steadier pockets of rain will start to advance through around dinnertime. Spotty showers will stick around through the morning commute tomorrow. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 50s. Patchy fog is a possibility as well, thanks to the saturated levels at the surface. Temperatures start to spike with a change in winds tomorrow.

THURSDAY: Spotty showers will be around for the morning hours, then some improvement. We will not see widespread rain, just a few pockets of leftover precip. Most of the rain will start to taper off before lunch. We will start to see thermometers increase for the end of the work-week, as we are expected to get back into the mid to upper 70s. Cloud cover will decrease for the afternoon. Allowing for a partly cloudy to mostly sunny afternoon.

FRIDAY: Like mentioned earlier, the warmup will continue as we are expected to skyrocket into the upper-80s for a feel-good Friday. No record watch though, that was set back in 1934 of 93 degrees. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with most of the area staying dry for the daytime hours. One thing we will likely see a return of as well, mugginess. Dew point temperatures will likely get back into the 60s, making it feel sticky outside. Winds will likely be breezy at times, with gusts of 30 mph possible. An increase in cloud coverage is expected late in the day with a few rain showers possible.

SATURDAY: Rain showers will likely be a factor in weekend plans as our next weather system with surface cold front expected to move in. Temperatures will climb and near the 90-degree threshold. Rain activity will start to pick up for the afternoon hours, being spotty in nature at first. Muggy levels will stick around as well.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for leftover rain showers, mainly in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will max out near 80 degrees in the morning, then a shift in winds will drop temperatures for the afternoon and evening. Seasonable weather conditions are favored for the next week.

MONDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the new week. Temperatures will be cooler than average and reach the upper 60s for daytime highs.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will sit in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of rain chances. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey