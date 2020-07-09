The heat is on in the Ohio Valley!

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: Hot, sticky, and down right uncomfortable. Heat index values expected to get into the triple digits today so a heat advisory is in place from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. Highs between 90-92.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies expected for your Friday. A change of scenery for you sky watchers. But it will still be hot and uncomfortable. Highs around 89-91.

SATURDAY: Rain showers on and off throughout the day. Some storms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 83-85.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of those P.M. showers. Highs around 84-86.

MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek with high temperatures getting closer to average. Small chance of summer P.M. showers and storms. Highs around 84-86.

TUESDAY: A nice day before the heat returns. Highs around 84-86.

WEDNESDAY: Hot air returns but the chance for rain does not. At least for right now. Highs around 88-90.

