The heat is on in the Ohio Valley!

7-Day Forecast
THURSDAY: Hot, sticky, and down right uncomfortable. Heat index values expected to get into the triple digits today so a heat advisory is in place from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M. Highs between 90-92.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies expected for your Friday. A change of scenery for you sky watchers. But it will still be hot and uncomfortable. Highs around 89-91.
SATURDAY: Rain showers on and off throughout the day. Some storms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 83-85.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of those P.M. showers. Highs around 84-86.
MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek with high temperatures getting closer to average. Small chance of summer P.M. showers and storms. Highs around 84-86.
TUESDAY: A nice day before the heat returns. Highs around 84-86.
WEDNESDAY: Hot air returns but the chance for rain does not. At least for right now. Highs around 88-90.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

