7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mainly sunny skies yet again were back across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Hopefully you were able to soak up some sunshine or be outdoors at some point today. Muggy levels were not even noticeable. Temperature wise we returned to the Summer standard, maxing out in the low to mid 80s. Winds were rather calm, so it may not have felt as refreshing due to a lack of wind. Tonight, skies will stay mainly clear with temperatures down in the lower 60s. High heat is expected back in the forecast to end the month as winds shift and blow from the south.

THURSDAY: Broad ridging will keep the Ohio Valley in a warm, yet dry airmass with temperatures likely in the upper 80s. Surface winds will have a southerly component to them, allowing for the warmup. A change in flow will result in precip on Friday. Muggy levels will start to feel a bit more noticeable.

FRIDAY: Happy July 1st Ohio Valley! Partly cloudy skies will best describe sky coverage with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and storms. This is something I will keep an eye on for you. Daytime highs will be in the lower 90s to upper 80s with heat index values in the mid-90s. Dew point temperatures will be in the muggy category.

SATURDAY: A grey day is expected with rain back in the forecast. A cold front is expected to shift into the region providing the rain with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon possible. There will be periods of dry weather, but we will stay predominately grey. If you have party plans, maybe a good idea to plan to be inside for some of it. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s with tropical dew point temperatures.

SUNDAY: Chances for rain will be around for the morning and afternoon, but the day will not be a complete wash. Daytime highs likely back in the mid-80s. The afternoon and evening are trending to be dry under partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY: Happy 4th of July! In terms of your weather, patchy clouds and sun for the holiday is the trend for now. The patriotic theme of grills and pools should be able to be utilized, because we are expected to be precip-free. In terms of temperatures, we will max out in the mid-80s. It will likely feel sticky.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies could make their way into the forecast with temperatures ranging in the lower 80s. A few spotty showers could develop for the afternoon. Our new air-mass will continue enough energy to pop off showers for the next few days.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers possible. Maximum temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey