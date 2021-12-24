The holidays and the “heat” are here

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy with some rain very late / overnight.  It will be a bit breezy at times but it will also be warm with a high of 56 degrees.

Christmas Day:  Cloudy with showers through the day.  There will be some heavier showers at times as well.  It will again be windy with gusts up to 30mph and warm with a high of 58.  No snow will be possible through the day.

Sunday:  A little sun at times but then more clouds moving back into the forecast.  High of 48.

Monday:  Rain will start early and continue through the day.  Mostly cloudy with a high of 52.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and rainy, high of 50.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and rainy, high of 59.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.  High of 51.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

