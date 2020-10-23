The last ode to summer/warmth this Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: The last nod to any resemblance of summertime warmth (possibly it’s 2020) in the Ohio Valley looks to be today. Get out and enjoy the warmth while you can because we will have a big change as we head into the weekend. Fog does not look to be a major factor like it has over the past two mornings, but there could be patchy fog in the low lying areas near the Ohio River. Mostly sunny skies will stick around for us to begin the day and looks to stay nice and sunny into the afternoon. Expected high temperatures today around 77-79. Winds will be noticeable today from the south around 5-10mph with a gust of 20mph possible. As we head past dinnertime, the weather will start to change. A low pressure system is expected to make an appearance in the late evening and overnight, giving us some rain showers and dropping our temperatures as we wake up on Saturday

SATURDAY: Cooler than average temperatures are expected to start the weekend as the cooler air-mass get ushered in by the cold front late Friday night. High temperatures will top off around 53-55 and it will be a welcome sight to many who enjoy the Fall-like temperatures. We will be stuck under mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely in the morning. We should be done with the rain as we head into the afternoon. It will just be a gray day.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures with highs around 56-58. There is a chance for sporadic rain showers, mainly in the evening. Fall will be in the air. The active weather pattern look to continue into the next work week.

MONDAY: The next work week keeps the threat for rain showers (mainly in the afternoon) and near seasonable temperature are expected with highs around 63-65.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a threat for rain showers. High temperatures around 55-57.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the new work week looks dry and slightly cooler than average. Finally feeling like Fall for the end of October. Highs around 53-55.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds will filter in sunlight for the Ohio Valley. There is a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 54-56.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey