The last run at summer-like warmth today and into the weekend

FRIDAY: The last Friday of September will showcase some patchy valley fog this morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies are expected if not broken cloud decks in through the Ohio Valley. We will see more sun in the region today compared to yesterday. It will be a good day to be outdoors and enjoy the last few days of warmth. This weekend will possibly be the last time we see temperatures near 80 for the rest of the year. It looks like next week we will be hit with a cold spell of fall-like temperatures. Highs around 78-80.

SATURDAY: A very nice day to be outside and once again take advantage of the warmth. It looks to be a good grilling and outdoors day. Partly cloudy skies will allow most of the day to receive sunshine with temperatures expected to be near 79-81.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected and the last go of warmth is also expected. The first weekend of Fall is shaping up to be a good one to get any last minute outdoor projects done while the weather is able to cooperate. Highs will be above average once again, around 80-82.

MONDAY: The threat for rain showers will return to start the next work week. Partly sunny skies are expected along with the threat of some afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be around 75-77.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and there will be a threat for some afternoon showers. This will be the start of a cold spell where we will see temperatures below average and it will start to feel more like Fall. Highs expected to be around 67-69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies expected once again and the threat for rain will continue. Expected highs will be below average, around 62-64.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and below average temperatures will continue on. Expected highs near 59-61.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey