The lone dry day in the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Finally after 3 days where rain has fallen, we are in for a mostly dry day today with peaks of sunshine as well. We are off to a cool start this morning as temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s right now. There could be some light frost or stubborn dew on the windshield. Patchy fog is also a possibility, especially in the valley areas. Good news is, temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s if not near 60 degrees this afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Precip will stay out of our hair until later this evening thanks to high pressures to our west. Winds will be tame and blow from the northwest around five mph. As we head into the overnight hours, low temps will be in the low 40s and rain showers will start to make their way back into the forecast.

FRIDAY: Rain showers are set to start early in the morning and linger on into the afternoon. We will not see too much of that sunshine to end the work-week. Temps will max out in the mid 50s. There could be some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. The cooler than average air will likely stick around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the active weather pattern could continue. As of now, there is a chance we see some patchy showers in the AM hours and then clears out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for our high.

SUNDAY: A dreary day is expected for your Sunday, as rain showers are likely to be around for most of the day. There could be a stray storm or two as well. Temperatures max out in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: The active weather pattern looks to continue as rain showers are in the forecast for Monday morning. Temps will be in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for your Tuesday. Temps will be in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey