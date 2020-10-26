The Monday blues or gray skies for the last Monday of Oct

7-Day Forecast

MONDAY: The last week of October… things are flying now. Only 60 days till Christmas, better start shopping now! In terms of weather for today, gray and overcast skies are expected for a majority of the day. In the morning hours we could see some light rain showers if not a drizzle in the region. It will be feeling more like Fall today and onward. I think our last run with warmth this year has past and we will be in flannel weather for awhile now. We will stick with the gray and overcast skies for all of today, meaning our temperatures will not fluctuate too much. Expected highs today will be around 56-58, near seasonable levels. Here is the Fall-like weather everyone wanted.

TUESDAY: Overcast skies will blanket the region once again. It will be another gray day and slightly cooler than average. Highs will top off around 50-52. There is a chance for some rain, mainly in the afternoon. Bundle up and grab the scarves.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the new work week looks dry and very seasonal. High temperatures will be around 60-62. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies, but we should see some spots of sun. Alliteration for ya!

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions once again with a threat for rain showers off and on for a majority of the day. Have the umbrellas on hand. High temperatures will be around 57-59.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected as we head closer to the weekend and that is a sign for some sun to shine for the weekend. High temperatures will be around 52-54. Overnight lows will approach the freezing mark.

SATURDAY: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny skies will welcome in the weekend. It will be a good day to go to the pumpkin patch for that last second pumpkin carving. It will be jacket and flannel weather for sure with highs around 54-56.

SUNDAY: November welcomes in the end of Daylight Saving time so turn those clocks back and hour and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. I know I will! Weather wise we will stick with the mostly sunny skies and Fall-like temperatures. Highs will be around 55-57.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey