The monotony of grey and cloudy looks to continue on

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and seasonable as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Temperatures will stick around the mid to upper 30s once again. The wintry grey color known for the Northeast will stick around as well. It really feels like a broken record. We do have the hopes of some sunshine as we start to think about the weekend, so that is good news. We will stick with the chance of seeing isolated flurries and drizzle through the morning and into the afternoon. No widespread precipitation is on the radar anytime soon. Winds will remain blowing from the northeast around 3-7mph.

THURSDAY: Mid 30s for our high and we stick around with the rather cloudy skies. Unexciting weather for us to begin 2021. The threat for drizzle/flurries look to clear out. There is a growing trend that into the afternoon we see some filtered sunlight! So that is good news for your Friday eve.

FRIDAY: The monotony continues. We are blanketed with gray and overcast skies and our high temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Ah yes, a change! We Partly cloudy skies allowing us to finally see some sunlight! Temperatures top off in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: There is a chance we welcome back the bright yellow orb in the sky with broken cloud coverage with glimmers of sunshine. Temperatures do not change, topping off in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: A stray flurry or two is expected with the potential of a system swinging through Monday into Tuesday. Too far into the future to discuss impacts. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s and we stay cloudy.

TUESDAY: Cooler and seasonable air sticks around into the next work week but not too many of us are thinking about that right now. Cloudy skies are expected with temps in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey