The negative wind chill temps have arrived

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Starting off mostly cloudy and clearing through the day. Main story today will be very cold temps. Starting in the single digits with feels like temps dipping into the negatives. Today’s high is only 20 degrees so it will be a cold day overall. School delays are likely this morining which you can check out here. Low of 1 degree tonight so tomorrow morning will once again be frigid cold.

Saturday: Starting off with sunny skies and then clouds building in through the day. High of 27 so still a very cold day.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries or snow showers starting in the afternoon. There could be a coating to an inch of snow in total. High of 28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 35.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some flurries or snow showers possible through the day. High of 35.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 23. We could see some lake effect flurries through the day.

Thursday: Skies will be a bit clearer for your Thursday, but very cold with a high of 21.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler