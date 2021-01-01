The new year will have us needing our umbrellas today

7-Day Forecast

New Year’s Day: Happy New Year! Colder air will be around as we head into the early morning hours. We could see freezing rain from 7 AM to about Noon before it transitions to rain. The rain looks to stick around for a majority of the day and there could be pockets of heavier downpours. This will be a good soaking rain for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will warm as we head into the evening and top off in the upper 40s. Winds will blow from the east around 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 20 possible.

SATURDAY: Overcast skies are expected as we start the first weekend of 2021. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s. A weak system is expected to sweep through late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, bringing some rain showers into the area. It will be breezy with winds blowing from the west around 10-15mph with gusts up to 25 expected.

SUNDAY: Rain should be wrapping up in the mid morning hours and the rest of the day will remain dry. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected for the region through the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Filtered sunlight behind broken clouds are expected as we head into the first work week of the new year. There could be a stray snow shower or two in the morning hours. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies continue on with a stray afternoon flurry. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild with temperatures around the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and mild for the ladder half of the work week. Temperatures will top off in the mid 40s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey