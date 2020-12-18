The no fun weather sticks around this Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: One week away from Christmas! Crazy to think how fast time is moving now. Well as we end another work week, no fun from the weather department will be seen. Clouds will linger around from the start of the day to the end of it. Temperatures again will not move around too much either. Highs will be around the mid 30s which is below average. There could be a stray snow flake or two flying around. There will not be much accumulation from anything that falls today. Winds will make it feel a bit colder outside, blowing from the west around 4-8mph. It will certainly look and feel more like winter in the Ohio Valley.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies continue on to start the weekend. We could see some late afternoon/early evening rain showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s if not low 40s for our high. Overnight and into Sunday morning, the rain could switch to a wintry mix.

SUNDAY: As we head into the early hours of Sunday, there could be some wintry mix to begin the day but should end by lunch. Cloudy and seasonable weather is expected thereafter with temperatures in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: The first day of Winter and the shortest day of the year is here. Its all up hill from here to add more daylight hours. Clouds look to linger around as there is a chance we receive some rain showers as a weak system moves through. It will be a cold rain with temperatures in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and dry. Temperatures will hover around 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s. The “warmer” air looks to filter out as we head into the evening hours as a cold front is expected to sweep through and possibly give us some wintry mix if not snow showers early on Christmas Eve. Something I will continue to monitor.

Christmas Eve: Ah yes, Christmas Eve! One of the best times of the year. Enjoy the holidays as safe as you can. The weather looks interesting 6 days out. A system is forecast to make its way into the Ohio Valley that could bring a wintry mix if not snow. The details are too muddled right now but we are expected to see near normal temperatures with highs in the upper 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey