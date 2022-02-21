7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: What a nice-looking day all across the Ohio Valley. We had bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, and very warm air locked in. Felt more like Spring than anything else. High temperatures today maxed out in the lower 60s. Although the mild and dry air was a nice change in pace, high soil moisture content will likely influence our next dose of active weather as we head into tomorrow. Cloud cover will start to increase later in the afternoon and evening with a return of breezy winds as we step into the early morning hours tomorrow. A few stray showers are possible before a return of steady soaking rain at times for the afternoon and evening. We will wake up to temperatures down in the upper 40s. Keep an umbrella with you as you head out the door tomorrow.

TUESDAY: Widespread rain showers will return as our next ripple in the upper-level air pattern moves into the Ohio Valley. A center of low-pressure and surface cold front will bring widespread soaking rain back to the forecast area. Rain totals will likely range between .5″ – 1″ with flooding localized flooding a possibility. One of the main factors for the flood potential is the high soil moisture which currently sits greater than 80%. Never drive through ponded water on the roadways. High temperatures for now stay in the lower 60s with breezy winds likely as well. Wind gusts could exceed 35+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds with chances for rain showers, mainly in the morning. High temperatures max out in the mid 50s just after midnight with colder air expected as we head throughout the day. Winds will likely stay breezy for the morning hours.

THURSDAY: Another dynamic weather event is possible for our region. Temperatures will be cold enough at the surface that all precip types are possible for our area. Activity will likely get going closer to lunchtime with a possible switchover to sleet and freezing rain later in the day. This is still very early in the development stage, and I will continue to track and monitor trends in model guidance and provide the latest info on air and online. High temps will be in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: More clouds and another chance for wintry mix throughout the morning hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s. A quiet, yet colder pattern lingers around into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds and sun to begin the weekend. High temperatures will stay closer to the mid 30s. At least we are expected to see a return of some sunshine for now. Hopefully that trend can stick around for a bit longer.

SUNDAY: More clouds in the area with temperatures remaining in the 30s. Winds could make it feel slightly colder.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy is the trend for right now. High temperatures will be in the lower 30s with breezy winds likely across the area.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey