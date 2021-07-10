The rain and humidity are on their way

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: High of 84 with mostly cloudy skies. There will be some thunderstorms through the day. Some of these could be a bit more severe with a marginal risk for severe weather. Main concerns are heavy winds, small hail, and flooding.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with some possible showers and storms, especially in the second half of the day. High of 86.

Tuesday: High of 85 with showers likely in the second half of the day.

Wednesday: Chance of rain in the PM hours with a high of 83. Partly cloudy.

Thursday: High of 86 and mostly sunny. There is a chance for some PM rain.

Friday: Likely rain showers with a high of 84 and mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Possible showers and a high of 80. Mostly cloudy.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler