(7 Day Forecast)

Thursday:  A few showers start off the day with most just seeing a little mist or a drizzle.  This could stick around through the morning but will be very light if it does.  This afternoon more scattered rain showers are back in the forecast.  Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun through the day.  High of 58.

Friday:  Scattered showers through the day, but mainly in the afternoon/evening.  Mostly cloudy, high of 50.

Saturday:  Some showers through the day.  It is possible that some snowflakes will mix in early and late in the day when it is a bit colder outside, but we should mostly see rain. Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

Sunday:  Partly sunny, high of 49.

Monday:  Partly cloudy to partly sunny, high of 64.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 68.  There is a chance for rain showers.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with a better chance for rain showers, high of 71.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler