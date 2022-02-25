(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Rain starts off the morning and will end around sunrise. We got ~1 inch of rain which means there is ponding on the roads and localized flooding is possible. Following the rain there could be a few flurries but nothing notable. High of 34 for the day ahead as we gradually cool off. It will feel even colder when you step out due to breezy conditions and gusts up to 24mph.

Saturday: Starting off cloudy and clearing through the day. High of 38.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. High of 45 and breezy.

Monday: Mostly clear, high of 38.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 47.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 45.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 43.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler