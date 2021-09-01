The remnants of Ida push through the Ohio Valley today

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: The main headline for the Ohio Valley today is to be weather aware and prepared. We are in a Flash Flood Watch until 2 AM tomorrow with heavy bands of rain expected to form this morning. Do not drive through flooded roads and streets. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. In light of the serious weather we have today, happy September Ohio Valley or meteorological Fall! In terms of your weather today, post Hurricane Ida will have the Ohio Valley under its grips and produce heavy rain through the early morning hours into the afternoon. Rain totals will accumulate an additional 1-3″ with locally higher amounts possible. The highest rain totals will fall to our south and east with river flooding not being a major concern for now. Temperatures only reach the lower 70s for our high but the tropical moisture will keep dew point values muggy and sticky. However, good news regarding the mugginess comes later today. Once the rain starts to taper down, cool and dry air will funnel in and finally give the Ohio Valley a break from oppressive mugginess. We will stay comfortable into the weekend. Weather conditions will vastly improve once we head into the overnight hours and welcome the sun back on Thursday. Winds will be more noticeable today than in recent weeks, blowing from the northeast around 5-10 mpg with gusts of 25 possible. Tonight, we will see clearing skies once the rain starts to wrap up closer to dinnertime. Low temps bottom out in the mid 50s which is slightly below average for this time of year.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and blue skies are set to return, thanks to an upper level ridge, or area of high pressure building into our west. We will start to dry out from a rain plagued first half of the work-week with the second half showing more of that bright yellow orb. Temperatures return to the mid 70s for our high with comfortable dew point values finally. Temperatures are actually below average for the beginning of September.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable as we end the work-week. Thermometers will inch their way into the mid to upper 70s for the afternoon high. It will be a good day to be outdoors and hangout, maybe even grill up some burgers. You will be able to head over to a Friday night football game and enjoy the pleasant weather, even into the weekend.

SATURDAY: A few clouds with mostly sunny skies is likely for your Saturday. Temperatures get back to the upper 70s for the high.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds as we head farther along into the weekend. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80 if not upper 70s. A stray shower is possible in the back half of the day. It should not ruin any Labor Day picnics.

LABOR DAY: Another mixture of sun and clouds as we head into the holiday itself. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s for the time being with a chance for some showers in the afternoon. Muggy levels will be slightly sticky.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny for the beginning of the new work-week. A few showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures return to the upper 70s for the high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey