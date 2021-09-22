The risk for severe weather returns later this afternoon

Wheeling, WV – The Ohio Valley has a chance of experiencing severe weather later this afternoon thanks to a surface cold front interacting with an upper level low pressure system. A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley. A cold front will push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with the last few days. This cold front will also interact with an upper level low pressure system and provide the chance for some severe weather, mainly this afternoon.

We are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale.

Primary concerns will be gusty winds, downpours and flash flooding, as well as the possibility for a tornado or two. Although the risk for tornados is 5%, that is rather large and something to take note of from the Storm Prediction Center. Develop a plan, in case a tornado does form.

This system is dynamically driven with high winds through the upper levels of the atmosphere. As this cold front approaches, we could see some partial clearing. If that occurs, towering thunderstorm development is likely.

This is an ongoing and ever evolving situation so stay with the StormTracker7 Weather Team as we will continue to track and monitor the weather conditions.