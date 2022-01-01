The soggy weather continues tomorrow

(7 Day Forecast)

Sunday: Some light rain showers will be around in the morning and some snow flurries are possible in the afternoon and evening. High of 45 will be reached early in the day and then cooling off.

Monday: Partly cloudy but much colder with a high of 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 43.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the second half of the day. High of 47.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. High of 34.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and very cold with a high of 27.

Saturday: Variable cloudiness with a high of 42.

