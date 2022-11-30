7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: One of the classic “tale of two halves” day for the Ohio Valley. Rain showers and thunderstorms arrived into our area early on this morning with widespread precipitation. Daytime high temperatures occurred early on this morning of 56 degrees, since then we plummeted. Wind has also been steady and breezy since early on as well. We have blown sustained from the southwest around 15-20 mph. Once the cold front passed through, our winds shifted and started to pump in colder air. Wind gusts so far today have been in the 35-40 mph range, which has made it feel colder. All of the rain started to wrap-up around lunchtime with clearing skies expected as we transitioned into the afternoon. It was nice to see the sunshine after the dreary start to our Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the evening hours. Tonight, a few patchy clouds will be overhead with a sub-freezing start to our Thursday likely. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. The winds will stay noticeable, blowing from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. A wind chill could be a factor for the morning hours tomorrow.

THURSDAY: The first day of December will feature patchy clouds and sun, along with a return of some colder air. It will be rather fitting that we feel more like winter for the first day of meteorological winter. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 30s. Winds could also be a bit breezy for the morning hours then calming through the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies for the region as we end the week. Temperatures will range in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our next weather system will move into the region through the afternoon hours of Saturday. Temperatures into early Saturday morning will see rising temperatures into the lower 50s. Winds will also start to increase late in the evening hours.

SATURDAY: An upper-level disturbance will likely bring rain showers scattered across the board for the day on Saturday. The best chance for rain will be morning/afternoon. Sky coverage will be cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid to low 50s. Temps will start to drop as we head into the evening hours. Winds will also be a bit breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling to the mid to lower 40s. A stray shower or two is possible, but not anything widespread.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy with another chance for rain showers. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with another dose of possible precip. Temperature wise, we will be back in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds overhead with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey