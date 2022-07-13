(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Lots of sunshine with a few clouds in the afternoon as a chance for showers arrives this evening. There is only the chance for a few showers so the majority of the day will not see rain. High of 83 degrees. Humidity will be a little bit lower today.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and slightly better humidity levels in the forecast. High of 82 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: The day may start off with a little bit of sunshine before clouds will build into the forecast. That will also come along with some rain showers. The chance exists all day but the best chance for rain will be in the second half of the day. High of 87 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 84 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 87 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler