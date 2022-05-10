(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Another nice day full of sunshine! High of 77 with calm winds.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 78.

Thursday: Sunny, high of 80.

Friday: Mostly clear skies with clouds building in overnight. High of 80.

Saturday: Showers are likely through the day with some storms possible, especially in the second half of the day. High of 78.

Sunday: Showers and possible storms through the day. High of 77.

Monday: A chance for some showers with a little sun trying to make its way back into the forecast. High of 74.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler