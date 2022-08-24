(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Fog will start the morning once again before the sun is in the forecast. A few clouds could pop into the region at times, but the day should generally be nice and sunny. High of 83 degrees.

Thursday: Another foggy start to the day before lots of sunshine is back in the forecast. High of 85 degrees.

Friday: Still a nice amount of sunshine in the forecast as the chance for showers is back in the forecast. There could be a few starting in the late morning, but the bulk will not begin until the afternoon. High of 84 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 84 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 87 degrees.

Monday: Clouds move back into the forecast along with the chance for a few rain showers. High of 86 degrees.

Tuesday: More clouds are back in the forecast with a better chance for rain showers. High of 84 degrees.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler