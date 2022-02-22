(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Another warm day is on the books but it will not be enjoyable like yesterday. Rain showers and embedded storms are expected through the entire day. These will taper off overnight into Wednesday morning. The NWS has issued a Flood Watch for the entire area until 7am Wednesday morning. ~1 inch of rain is expected to fall with some seeing a little bit more. This could cause localized flooding across the region. It will also be breezy with wind gusts up to 31mph.

Wednesday: Rain should end very early in the morning before you head out the door. High of 42 will be hit in the morning and then continue to cool off from there. We could see the sun trying to peek through in the afternoon before the sun sets.

Thursday: A wintry mix is expected in the morning and then transitioning to rain in the afternoon/evening. It should then transition back as we go overnight with rain mixing in. This is still highly subject to change as we get closer to the event. High of 38.

Friday: Mix/rain in the morning and ending around lunchtime. Mostly cloudy with a high of 37.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 36.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 30.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler