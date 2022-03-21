(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: A gorgeous start to the week. Mostly sunny with a high of 66 degrees.

Tuesday: Clouds will move in early in the morning to give us a mostly cloudy day. You could see a stray shower in the second half of the day but it will mainly be a dry day. High of 64.

Wednesday: Showers starting early with storms possible in the afternoon. It is not looking like it will be that much rain overall, maybe up to 0.50 inches. Most of us are at a 1/5 risk for severe weather this day with wind gusts being the main concern. High of 67.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 61.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 49.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. There is a chance that a few flurries or light snow showers could mix in with the showers as temps start off closer to freezing. High of 48.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 42.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler