The tale of two halves for your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Today showcases how quickly weather can change not only your mood, but also condition wise. The first half of today will be mostly cloudy and dreary looking with a chance of some rain showers, thanks to the approaching cold front this morning. Once the cold front passes, there is dry air behind it as well as cooler air, bringing seasonable temperatures. It will feel comfortable outside this afternoon and will be mostly sunny skies which should brighten your mood for the ladder half of your Tuesday. Highs around 86-88.

WEDNESDAY: Sky conditions are expected to be mostly sunny with those fair-weather cumulus clouds painting the bright blue skies. Another summer-like day on tap as we head into the midpoint of the work week. Highs around 88-90.

THURSDAY: The seasonable weather continues on with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for some afternoon and evening showers and storms, but the first half of the day will be rather nice. High temperatures around 85-87.

FRIDAY: The work-week and end of July rounds off with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs around 83-85.

SATURDAY: Dry conditions kickoff the month of August. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 80’s are expected. It will feel less muggy outside. Highs around 84-86.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the threat for afternoon showers and storms is possible. Highs around 85-87.

MONDAY: As we peak into the next workweek, the summer weather will continue. Comfortable temperatures as well as the chance for some afternoon showers and storms. High around 82-84.

