The thaw returns Thursday

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM flurries continue, then partly sunny skies, Highs 28-31.TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies and very cold again, Lows 16-18.WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies, warming some, Highs 39-42.THURSDAY: More clouds but milder still, dry, Highs 46-49.FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with rain showers likely, Highs 47-50.SATURDAY: Rain likely, possibly a rain/snow mix by evening, Highs 43-46.SUNDAY: Rain mixing with a few snow showers, cooler, Highs 40-42.MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, drying out, Highs near 40.