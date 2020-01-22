The thaw returns Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows 20-24.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 44-48.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies then rain showers, Highs 46-50.
SATURDAY: Rain showers changing to late-day snow showers, Highs 40-42.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 38-40.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs near 40.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold, Highs 40-44.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 43-47.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker