The thaw returns Thursday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds and not as cold, Lows 20-24.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 44-48.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies then rain showers, Highs 46-50.

SATURDAY: Rain showers changing to late-day snow showers, Highs 40-42.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and colder with snow flurries, Highs 38-40.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a flurry or two, Highs near 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold, Highs 40-44.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies and a little warmer, Highs 43-47.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

