(7 Day Forecast)

St. Patrick’s Day:  Starting off with some clouds in the sky but we should see the sun trying to break through at times.  There could be a stray shower in the morning as well but nothing impactful.  High of 67.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with some sun mixed in as well.  Rain showers will start in the second half of the day, mainly after dinnertime.  Some of these showers could have a few scattered storms embedded within them.  The main concern would be gusty winds.  High of 70.

Saturday:  Rain showers continue into Saturday morning with the heavier showers / storms in the morning.  It will be scattered a good portion of the day.  High of 56 and breezy as well.

Sunday:  First day of Spring may start with a few sprinkles, but nothing impactful for the day.  Partly cloudy conditions with a high of 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny with some clouds eventually building into the area.  High of 64.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 57.

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy with likely rain showers.  High of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler