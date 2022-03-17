(7 Day Forecast)

St. Patrick’s Day: Starting off with some clouds in the sky but we should see the sun trying to break through at times. There could be a stray shower in the morning as well but nothing impactful. High of 67.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with some sun mixed in as well. Rain showers will start in the second half of the day, mainly after dinnertime. Some of these showers could have a few scattered storms embedded within them. The main concern would be gusty winds. High of 70.

Saturday: Rain showers continue into Saturday morning with the heavier showers / storms in the morning. It will be scattered a good portion of the day. High of 56 and breezy as well.

Sunday: First day of Spring may start with a few sprinkles, but nothing impactful for the day. Partly cloudy conditions with a high of 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny with some clouds eventually building into the area. High of 64.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, high of 57.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with likely rain showers. High of 60.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler