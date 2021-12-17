The warm temps have gone and a cooler day is ahead

(7 Day Forecast)
Friday: Mostly cloudy for the day ahead. We could see a few peeks of sunshine in the morning but more clouds will build in later. Rain showers starting after dinnertime for the Valley. Calm winds and much cooler with a high of 48.
Saturday: Cloudy with showers through the day. Depending on where the heavier showers go, we could see anywhere from 0.5″ – 1″ of rainfall. High of 57.
Sunday: Clearing skies, high of 38.
Monday: Sunny, high of 43.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 743.
Wednesday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in, high of 44.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 42.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler