The warm temps have gone and a cooler day is ahead

Friday:  Mostly cloudy for the day ahead. We could see a few peeks of sunshine in the morning but more clouds will build in later. Rain showers starting after dinnertime for the Valley.  Calm winds and much cooler with a high of 48.

Saturday:  Cloudy with showers through the day.  Depending on where the heavier showers go, we could see anywhere from 0.5″ – 1″ of rainfall.  High of 57.

Sunday:  Clearing skies, high of 38.

Monday: Sunny, high of 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 743.

Wednesday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in, high of 44.

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 42.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

