The warm temps have gone and a cooler day is ahead

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy for the day ahead. We could see a few peeks of sunshine in the morning but more clouds will build in later. Rain showers starting after dinnertime for the Valley. Calm winds and much cooler with a high of 48.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers through the day. Depending on where the heavier showers go, we could see anywhere from 0.5″ – 1″ of rainfall. High of 57.

Sunday: Clearing skies, high of 38.

Monday: Sunny, high of 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high of 743.

Wednesday: Starting off sunny with clouds building in, high of 44.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 42.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler