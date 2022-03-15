(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: More clouds in the forecast today but there will still be some sunshine making it through at times.  There is a *slight*  chance for a stray shower this evening but nothing that will impact your day.  High of 62.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 66.

Thursday:  Starting off with some sun with clouds building in through the day.  High of 69.

Friday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the evening.  High of 52.

Saturday:  Rain showers mainly in morning, but some will linger through the day.  High of 52.

Sunday:  Partly cloudy for the first day of Spring.  High of 56.

Monday:  Partly cloudy, high of 61.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler