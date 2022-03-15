(7 Day Forecast)

Tuesday: More clouds in the forecast today but there will still be some sunshine making it through at times. There is a *slight* chance for a stray shower this evening but nothing that will impact your day. High of 62.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 66.

Thursday: Starting off with some sun with clouds building in through the day. High of 69.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the evening. High of 52.

Saturday: Rain showers mainly in morning, but some will linger through the day. High of 52.

Sunday: Partly cloudy for the first day of Spring. High of 56.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 61.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler