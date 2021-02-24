The warmest day of the work-week is on its way

7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Crazy to think that the last time we had temperatures in the 50s was Christmas Eve. We are expected to see the warmest day of the work week/this year, today. Temperatures will be flirting with the low to mid 50s. Talk about a heat wave. Looks like we could see some clear skies turning to partly cloudy through the am hours up until lunchtime. Clouds will return later in the afternoon, bringing some rain showers as a cold front sweeps in. Showers will wrap up by the evening. The cold front will drop our temperatures back down to seasonable levels as we head into the end of the work week. Breezy conditions stick around however. We will have winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusting upwards of 30 mph. Enjoy the am hours and soak up the warmth!

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies will allow for some rays of sun to shine down. We will see temperatures in the lower 40s, as a the cold front that brought some rain showers brought in a colder but seasonable air mass to the Ohio Valley. High pressure will also start to move in, clearing out the skies and ending the breezy conditions.

FRIDAY: High pressure is expected to move in fully, allowing for some areas of the Ohio Valley to experience wall to wall sunshine. Mostly sunny skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the low to mid 40s. A great looking day to end the work week.

SATURDAY: Clouds return but a brief warm up to above average temperatures as we head into the fabled weekend. Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 40s to low 50s. It looks like we could see some rain showers in the region in the morning and then once again in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies linger into the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will flirt with 50 degrees once again. There could be some rain showers the move into the region by the afternoon and could linger on into Monday morning.

MONDAY: The next work week start off a new month. It does feel like 2021 is flying by. Weather wise, rain showers are likely in the morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s. Cloudy conditions continue on as well.

TUESDAY: Colder air works its way back into the region. We will see high temps back in the lower 40s after being spoiled to the warmer air through the weekend. Cloudy conditions will be present as well.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey