The warmest day of the work week is today

TUESDAY: Overcast skies will continue on into Tuesday, as well as some scattered rain showers in the early morning hours. The low pressure system will continue to head northeastward into the Lower Great Lakes region this afternoon. That means areas to our north will stick with the chance of seeing some mixed precipitation and freezing rain. For us in the Ohio Valley, we have the chance of seeing some rain showers in the morning hours and should start to taper off by lunch. A stray sprinkle or two is possible into the afternoon. Today will be the warmest day of the work week as warm air was pushed in yesterday evening with temperatures around the mid 40s today. It will remain a bit breezy however, with winds blowing from the southwest around 10-15 mph and gusting upwards of 25.

WEDNESDAY: Another low-pressure system will be swinging its way through the region as we head into the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. This system will bring the chance for some snow showers late in the day with not much in terms of accumulation expected. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s before falling throughout the afternoon. Cold air will filter in as we are expected to see temperatures in the teens for overnight lows.

THURSDAY: A quiet day is expected as we inch our way closer to the weekend. High pressures scoots in over The Great Lakes region, influencing us to not have much weather to talk about. However, clouds are expected to be present with colder air in place. Temperatures top off around 30 degrees. Winds are also expected to be a factor, making it feel colder.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies will filter in some sunlight as we approach the weekend. We are expected to see temperatures around the freezing mark as well. The colder air will start to exit as we head into the weekend.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies return and there is a chance we see some evening flurries as another system is expected to swing through. Temperatures top off in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: There is a chance for some snow showers changing over to rain for your Sunday as temperatures are expected to top off in the lower 40s. As we head into the Month of February on Monday, we are expected to keep with the active weather pattern.

MONDAY: Colder air continues on as well as the chance for some snow showers. As of know it is too far out to guess how much snow will accumulate. Models are in agreement that we see some white precipitation.

