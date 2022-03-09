(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting the day off with a wintry mix and ending this afternoon with some light rain showers. There could be a few slippery spots on the roads at time so a few extra minutes could be helpful on the commute. Cold again today with a high of 43 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 50.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 56. There will be some rain moving into the forecast very late this evening and freezing into snow overnight.

Saturday: Snow starting overnight and lasting through the morning. It will start to taper off as we get into the afternoon and evening. This system has the potential to be impactful but it is still too early to put out snow totals. High of 31.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 40.

Monday: Partly cloudy, high of 53.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high of 55.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler