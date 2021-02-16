The worst of Uri is in the past

7-Day Forecast:

TUESDAY: The beast that swung through the Ohio Valley is wrapping up with light precip and the stray chance for some freezing drizzle. There could be slick spots on roadways as the surface temperature will start to fall as we progress from morning to afternoon. Our high temperature was reached this morning and we will fall to afternoon temps in the mid 20s. There could be slick spots on the roadways this morning with standing water possibility freezing. Take caution as you head out the door. It will be breezy as well with winds blowing from the W/SW around 10-15 mph and gusting upwards of 30 mph. It will be a chilly day thanks to the winds. Overnight into Wednesday will see temperatures bottom out in the low teens to single digits.

WEDNESDAY: A quiet day that everyone should enjoy since we had a beast of a system move in the early stages of the next work week and we will be preparing for another winter storm Thursday into Friday. Cloudy skies will blanket the area and temperatures top off in the mid to upper 20s. Snow activity could return as we head into the late evening hours as yet another system is set to swing in.

THURSDAY: The next winter storm looks to sweep into the region and making a mess of the Ohio Valley. As of now, we are expected to start off as snow and then warm up as we head into the afternoon, changing to rain. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 30s. We could see snow accumulation and then melting thanks to a changeover to rain. Flooding will be a possibility.

FRIDAY: Lingering AM snow flurries are expected as we head into the end of an eventful work-week thanks to the weather. Cloudy skies will continue on into the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

SATURDAY: A bit of sun is expected as we head into the weekend. A nice pick-me-up as partly cloudy skies will filter in the sun. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 20s as of now.

SUNDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for the ladder half of the weekend. Temperatures will top off to seasonable levels, in the upper 30s. A nice change in pace. We could see some late eve snow showers.

MONDAY: The possibility to start the work week with another winter weather maker is on our radar (Something we are monitoring). We could see snow changing to rain as temperatures once again climb to normal levels for this time of year in the upper 30s.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey