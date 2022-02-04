There is a light at the end of the tunnel (literally)

(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Road conditions vary depending on where you live so take it easy on the roads this morning because we got just about every type of precipitation. Most have received over 0.25″ of ice and close to an inch of sleet. Snow will continue until about noon with 1-3 inches expected. Much colder of a day overall with a high of 25.

Saturday: Clouds will break and give us some sunshine. Very cold to start the morning with a high of 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 38.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 38.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high of 33.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high of 42.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high of 41.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler