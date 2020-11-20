Thickening clouds then showers returning

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: One week away from Turkey day! Sunny skies and a warm up to slightly above average temperatures are expected for your Thursday, We will be close to 15 degrees warmer compared to what our high was yesterday of 43 degrees. Today's high will top off around 60-62 degrees and it will be a nice change in direction from the cold spell we saw at the beginning of the work week. Winds will return and be more noticeable, blowing from the southwest around 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 30mph.