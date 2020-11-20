Thickening clouds then showers returning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild, Lows 43-47.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 53-57.

SUNDAY: More clouds with occasional rain showers, Highs 54-58.

MONDAY: Partial clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs 45-49.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few rain showers, Highs 52-56.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 53-57.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 51-55.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter