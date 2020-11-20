Thickening clouds then showers returning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild, Lows 43-47.
SATURDAY: Variable clouds and a little cooler, Highs 53-57.
SUNDAY: More clouds with occasional rain showers, Highs 54-58.
MONDAY: Partial clearing, breezy and cooler, Highs 45-49.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds then a few rain showers, Highs 52-56.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cool, Highs 53-57.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 51-55.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker