Monday: Things feeling and look very pleasant as we begin our Monday and a new week. Dew points low, Temperatures below average and a mix of clouds and sun. Partly Cloudy for your Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy for your day on Tuesday, with high temperatures around 60 degrees. A couple showers are possible for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Wednesday: Some showers continue into your Monday morning, But otherwise mostly cloudy with high temperatures sitting in the upper 50’s. Some areas will see temperatures as warm as the low 60’s.

Thursday: Things clearing out for your Thursday. Mostly Sunny skies with high temperatures again sitting right around 70 degrees.

Friday: Sunshine continues for your Feel Good Friday. Clear skies start the day but we will see some cloud developing for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday: A little gloomy start to the ended. Mostly cloudy for your Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid 60’s. We also have the chance to see showers on and off throughout the day.

Sunday: Rain chances continue into your Sunday. The best chance will be for some drizzle or some sprinkles at most.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick