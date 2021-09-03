Third nice day in a row

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 53-57.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 73-77.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 76-80.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and dry, Highs 78-80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 74-78.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 72-76.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

