Third nice day in a row

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 53-57.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine. Increasing afternoon clouds, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a few rain showers, Highs 73-77.
LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs 76-80.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and dry, Highs 78-80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some downpours, Highs 74-78.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and a little cooler, Highs 72-76.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker