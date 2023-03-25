MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Don’t let the sunshine deceive you. With severe weather alerts out, residents are experiencing power outages throughout Marshall and Ohio counties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So far over 4,000 people are reported to be without power due to high winds hitting the Ohio Valley, and over 50,000 throughout the state of West Virginia.

AEP Power Outage map

Saturated soil and high winds are causing trees to uproot along State Route 250.

There are reports of trees down along the route, one landing on a porch roof. Another was seen laying across power lines near a local nursery.

High winds are expected to continue throughout the day.

According to the Appalachian Power Outage map there is not yet an estimated restoration time.