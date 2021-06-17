Threat of Severe Thunderstorms Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool, Lows 55-59.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds then showers then thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Slow clearing, warm and humid, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers developing, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-72.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 71-75.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker