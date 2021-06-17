Vet Voices

Threat of Severe Thunderstorms Friday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cool, Lows 55-59.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds then showers then thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Slow clearing, warm and humid, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers developing, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 71-75.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 73-77.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

