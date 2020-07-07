Three more hot days coming

TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 65-69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then isolated thunder, Highs near 90.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some thunder, Highs 90-92.

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with some passing showers, Highs 84-88.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few showers, Highs 82-86.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

