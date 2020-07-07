Three more hot days coming

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot then isolated thunder, Highs near 90.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some thunder, Highs 90-92.
FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with some passing showers, Highs 84-88.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few showers, Highs 82-86.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker