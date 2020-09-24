Three more Summer-like days coming

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: Today is the last Thursday of September and we will kick things off with mostly cloudy conditions, which is a change from the bright blue skies and abundant sun we have seen the past 11 days. As we pass the lunchtime hours, there will be some breaks in the cloud coverage and the sun will shine down. The clouds will continue to clear out as we head into the overnight hours. It will also be another dry day with no rain expected in the forecast. Expected highs today near 77-79.

FRIDAY: We will switch out the mostly cloudy skies from yesterday for mostly sunny skies. It will be another good day to be outdoors and enjoy the warmth. It looks like next week we will be hit with a cold spell of fall-like temperatures again. Highs around 78-80.