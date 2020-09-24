Three more Summer-like days coming

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, cool and dry, Lows 55-59.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 78-80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer, Highs 80-82.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds with rain showers developing, Highs 75-79.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers Highs 68-70.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy with rain showers, Highs 63-67.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler, Highs near 60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

