Thunder into Wednesday morning

Weather

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and some thunder, Lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Thunder ending then mostly cloudy with showers, Highs 84-88.

THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few showers, Highs 74-78.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 73-77.

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 75-79.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs 80-84.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

