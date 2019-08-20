Thunder into Wednesday morning

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and some thunder, Lows near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Thunder ending then mostly cloudy with showers, Highs 84-88.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few showers, Highs 74-78.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 73-77.
SATURDAY: Sunny, cool and dry, Highs 75-79.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix then showers returning, Highs 80-84.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 82-86.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker