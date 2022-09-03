Sunday: Overcast skies for your Sunday. However we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day. Spotty thunderstorms are possible for the early morning hours tomorrow, with scattered showers throughout the late morning and early afternoon hours. Thunderstorms look to develop and move through for the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s.

Monday: Expect to see more on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms for your Labor Day. Once again we will see the chance for spotty thunderstorms during the early morning hours on Monday, but thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and lasting through the evening hours. It won’t rain all day, but rather will be on and off storms. So it might be best to make indoor plans for your Labor Day.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy for your day on Tuesday, but we do have the chance to see some spotty showers. High temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies for the middle of the week and for your Wednesday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Expect to see high temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and rain free for your Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Clearing out for the end week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for your Feel Good Friday, with high temperatures right around 80 degrees.

Saturday; Cloudy for the start of the weekend. We have the chance for some rain showers. High temperatures in the upper 70’s.

-Stormtracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick