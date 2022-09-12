Monday: Am showers with an early afternoon T-Storm. High temperatures in the low 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy skies with cool temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70’s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Friday: Sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Saturday: Sunny Skies with high temperatures in the low 80’s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the low 80’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick