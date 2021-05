Wheeling, WV – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a special weather statement regarding a thunderstorm moving through our area.

” A strong thunderstorm capable of producing nickel size hail and wind gusts of 45 mph is moving through SW Monroe and Noble counties in Ohio.”

Areas that are likely to be impacted are Woodsfield, Dudley, Caldwell, and Stafford.

This storm may intensify and we will be monitoring this in the StormTracker 7 weather lab.