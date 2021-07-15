Thunderstorms return Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 68-70.
FRIDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.
SUNDAY: Slow clearing with lower humidity, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Brighter skies then a few showers, Highs 81-85.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 83-87.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 81-85
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs 80-84.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker