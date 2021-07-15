Thunderstorms return Friday afternoon

Vet Voices

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows 68-70.

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine with afternoon and evening thunderstorms, Highs 83-87.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Slow clearing with lower humidity, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Brighter skies then a few showers, Highs 81-85.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 83-87.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with showers and some thunder, Highs 81-85

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm, Highs 80-84.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

