Thunderstorms return Friday afternoon

7-Day ForecastWEDNESDAY: Hot air stays in place but the chance for rain also lingers into the afternoon again. Highs around 88-90.THURSDAY: High temperatures in the low 90's continue on. Highs between 90-92.FRIDAY: Broken clouds and an increasing chance for rain in the afternoon. Hot. Highs around 91-93.SATURDAY: Persistent rain showers on and off throughout the day. Some storms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 85-87.SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of those P.M. showers. Highs around 86-88.MONDAY: Things are shaping to be a nice start to the workweek with high temperatures getting closer to average. Highs around 83-85.TUESDAY: Small chance for some afternoon showers and storms, otherwise a nice day. Highs around 82-84.--WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey