Thunderstorms return Friday afternoon

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.

FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine then afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some rumbles of thunder, Highs 82-86

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with late-day thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.

MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few passing showers, Highs near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid, Highs 81-85.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 90-94.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

