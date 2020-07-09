Thunderstorms return Friday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds, warm and humid, Lows near 70.
FRIDAY: Hazy sunshine then afternoon thunderstorms, Highs near 90.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with showers and some rumbles of thunder, Highs 82-86
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine with late-day thunderstorms, Highs 80-84.
MONDAY: Sun/cloud mix with a few passing showers, Highs near 80.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny warm and humid, Highs 81-85.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid, Highs 88-90.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix and hot then some afternoon thunderstorms, Highs 90-94.
