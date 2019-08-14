Breaking News
Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

Thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunderstorms returning, Highs 81-85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 85-89.

SUNDAY: More clouds with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few brief showers, Highs 84-88.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter