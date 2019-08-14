Thunderstorms return Thursday afternoon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Isolated showers then patchy clouds and fog, Lows 62-66.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix with thunderstorms returning, Highs 81-85.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer, Highs 82-86.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with higher heat and humidity, Highs 85-89.
SUNDAY: More clouds with a few late-day showers, Highs 86-90.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, Highs 85-89.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix then a few brief showers, Highs 84-88.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid, Highs 83-87.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker